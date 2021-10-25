VestChain (VEST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 25th. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and $6.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VestChain has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One VestChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00050811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.88 or 0.00209462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00102836 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain (VEST) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

