Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Down 5.5%

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) was down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.57. Approximately 525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 268,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $952.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nam Tai Property by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nam Tai Property by 432.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 91,259 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

