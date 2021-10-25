J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Darren P. Field Sells 1,000 Shares

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,579. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $197.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $941,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 36.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

