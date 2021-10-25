J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Darren P. Field Sells 1,000 Shares

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of JBHT stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,579. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $197.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $941,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 36.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.
JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
