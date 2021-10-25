Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Lakeland Financial stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,872. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $217,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,625 shares of company stock worth $471,423. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

