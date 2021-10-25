Canaccord Genuity Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$75.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.46.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF traded up C$0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching C$70.65. 234,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,337. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.06. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$51.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7499996 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.