Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Set at C$26.75 by Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) has been assigned a C$26.75 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s current price.

INE has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.63.

INE stock traded down C$0.27 on Monday, hitting C$20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.98. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.37 and a 1 year high of C$32.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$170.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

