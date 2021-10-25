Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Cormark

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$8.03.

TSE:CJR.B traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$5.73. 1,068,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,350. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$3.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.54.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

