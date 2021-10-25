Venus (XVS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $34.13 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $341.18 million and $34.13 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.00 or 0.00047608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,040.39 or 1.00028335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00055421 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.74 or 0.00670772 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001605 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,371,070 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XVSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.