Analysts Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to report sales of $5.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.93 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.46 billion to $19.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of THC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.84. 18,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,582. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $76.15.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

