$269.99 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post sales of $269.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.30 million to $311.39 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $213.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $917.20 million to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.35 million to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $258.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE PRA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 0.34. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

