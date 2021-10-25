Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the highest is $2.99 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $10.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

CAR traded up $5.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.99. 38,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $172.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

