Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $4.99. 10,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,237,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADAP. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $775.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,061 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 656,917 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 623,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,027,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 569,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

