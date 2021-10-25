DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.20). DraftKings reported earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($3.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,807,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,749,286 shares of company stock valued at $262,754,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,004 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.82. 291,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,717,310. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.10.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.