Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Up 80.3% Over Last 7 Days

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 80.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and $1.79 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00001698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00070035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00074515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00101979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,236.96 or 1.00340252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,160.83 or 0.06602131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00021090 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLANKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.