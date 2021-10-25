TrueChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.55 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One TrueChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueChain has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $13.26 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.48 or 0.00337151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00050744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00209319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00102962 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

