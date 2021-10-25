Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.01 Billion

Analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to report $4.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the highest is $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $16.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $17.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.93 billion to $25.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,102,000 after purchasing an additional 585,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,366,000 after buying an additional 1,636,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,984,000 after buying an additional 2,685,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,168,000 after buying an additional 387,647 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,374,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,971,000 after buying an additional 60,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

PDD traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.87. 194,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,667,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.54. The company has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.08 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

