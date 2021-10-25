American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will post $4.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.69 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $16.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $17.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.75 billion to $18.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.49.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 50,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 242.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 39,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.43. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.