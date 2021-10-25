Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 62,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,590,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.
GOEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canoo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.16.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 58.4% during the third quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 31.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.