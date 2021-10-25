Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 62,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,590,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canoo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.16.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 58.4% during the third quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 31.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

