Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $123.45

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.45 and last traded at $123.12, with a volume of 1223673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

The firm has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $46,851,432 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.2% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,308.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 406,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after purchasing an additional 389,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

