First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after acquiring an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after buying an additional 168,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $179.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.64 and a 12 month high of $180.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.36. The stock has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

