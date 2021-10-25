Ontology Price Hits $0.97 on Major Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $852.29 million and $98.41 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00105900 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003108 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00018835 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.72 or 0.00462317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00033864 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.