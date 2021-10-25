Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading 6.5% Higher

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.62. 14,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,092,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

