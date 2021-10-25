Zacks: Analysts Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million.

WISH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of WISH traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 658,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,843,047. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.92.

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 80,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $560,291.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,291.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hamid Reza Kassaei sold 42,589 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $294,715.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,304,502 shares of company stock worth $8,517,712. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 36.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 120.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 403,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 3,131.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

