Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 289,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,030,824 shares.The stock last traded at $9.46 and had previously closed at $9.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kadmon by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

