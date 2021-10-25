Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Down to $17.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $16.50. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 66 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.27.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $211,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.