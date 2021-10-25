Zacks: Analysts Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.06 Million

Brokerages expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to report sales of $33.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.73 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $130.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.21 million to $131.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $132.18 million, with estimates ranging from $130.94 million to $133.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Shares of BBDC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,066. Barings BDC has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.25%.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at $120,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.