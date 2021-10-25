Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Acquires 110 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.23.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $21.89 on Monday, hitting $3,313.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,353.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,381.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

