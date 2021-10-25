Insider Buying: Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells purchased 80,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$55,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,552,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,081,465.12.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 41,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$28,095.50.

On Wednesday, October 6th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 66,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$42,900.00.

On Monday, October 4th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 50,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 1,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$960.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 20,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 13,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,060.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 15,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,550.00.

On Friday, September 17th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 7,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,275.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 7,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,640.00.

On Monday, September 13th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 16,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,250.00.

TPL stock remained flat at $C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,584. Tethys Petroleum Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

