High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.00

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 100355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HWO shares. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of High Arctic Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of High Arctic Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$95.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$16.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire purchased 19,750 shares of High Arctic Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,116.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,601.10.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.