Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Down 3.6%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) shares traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.40. 2,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 254,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $922.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $72,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $52,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,563 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,397 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

