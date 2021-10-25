CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $138.00

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 138 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76), with a volume of 302064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.76).
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of CentralNic Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25. The stock has a market cap of £339.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70.
CentralNic Group Company Profile (LON:CNIC)
CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.
