CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $138.00

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 138 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76), with a volume of 302064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.76).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of CentralNic Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25. The stock has a market cap of £339.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70.

In related news, insider Max Royde acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £2,880 ($3,762.74). Also, insider Donald Baladasan sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £160,050 ($209,106.35).

CentralNic Group Company Profile (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

