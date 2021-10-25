3,815,646 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,815,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,484,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,431,622. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $172.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.41 and its 200-day moving average is $157.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $512.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

