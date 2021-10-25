Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $700.00

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.15) and last traded at GBX 700 ($9.15), with a volume of 52890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 643 ($8.40).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Midwich Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 594.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 548.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £621.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

In related news, insider Stephen Fenby sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 608 ($7.94), for a total value of £12,160,000 ($15,887,117.85).

About Midwich Group (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

