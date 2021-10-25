Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 22,659 shares.The stock last traded at $148.32 and had previously closed at $149.49.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.15.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,052,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,566,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,343,000 after acquiring an additional 80,928 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,111,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,013,000 after acquiring an additional 775,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,326,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,278,000 after purchasing an additional 401,355 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

