Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares rose 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 232,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 46,254,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

OCGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,010,294. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ocugen by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ocugen by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ocugen by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ocugen by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,299 shares during the period. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

