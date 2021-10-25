Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading 7.1% Higher

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.40. 132,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,191,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.