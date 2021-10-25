Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading 7.1% Higher

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.40. 132,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,191,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.
About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
