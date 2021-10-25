Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.9% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 62,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,102.57.

GOOG traded down $12.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,760.45. 22,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,506. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,812.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2,593.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,514.62 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,393 shares of company stock valued at $577,611,123. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.