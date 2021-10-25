Comparing Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) & Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Semtech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Semtech and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 2 8 0 2.80 Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00

Semtech presently has a consensus price target of $80.10, indicating a potential upside of 0.59%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus price target of $87.75, indicating a potential upside of 57.63%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Semtech.

Profitability

This table compares Semtech and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech 13.44% 14.21% 9.22% Kulicke and Soffa Industries 20.60% 31.70% 22.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semtech and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $595.12 million 8.62 $59.90 million $1.12 71.10 Kulicke and Soffa Industries $623.18 million 5.54 $52.30 million $0.95 58.60

Semtech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kulicke and Soffa Industries. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Semtech has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment offers a variety of expandable tools for a broad range of semiconductor packaging applications. The company was founded by Frederick W. Kulicke and Albert Soffa in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

