Brokerages Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Global Ship Lease reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSL traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.33. 4,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,934. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $846.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

