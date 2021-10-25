105,000 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,807,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Walmart by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,383,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,860,236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,512,000 after purchasing an additional 44,999 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 565.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 34,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.49. 129,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063,367. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $416.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.