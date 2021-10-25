$39.34 Million in Sales Expected for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) will report $39.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.91 million to $39.77 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full year sales of $138.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.16 million to $139.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $252.57 million, with estimates ranging from $195.04 million to $310.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.81. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $13.19.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

