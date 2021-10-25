Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.95

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.95 and last traded at C$7.94, with a volume of 2653742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.16.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.89.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.41 per share, with a total value of C$27,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,483,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,436,470.76. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,000 shares of company stock worth $148,490.

About Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.