Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Nouveau Monde Graphite reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15).

NMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,243. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $434.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.