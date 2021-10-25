Tezos Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.78 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $5.78 billion and approximately $219.17 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $6.68 or 0.00010491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 893,579,798 coins and its circulating supply is 864,508,748 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

