XYO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.11 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $415.37 million and approximately $11.11 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00050834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.94 or 0.00207204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00103417 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.