Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $394.70

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $394.70 and last traded at $394.45, with a volume of 5211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $381.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.97.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

