DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Down 3.5%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares dropped 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 17,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,996,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

DOYU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.90.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 68.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,153,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 470,020 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 209.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 229,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 155,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 39,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

