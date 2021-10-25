DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 17,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,996,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

DOYU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.90.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DouYu International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DouYu International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group increased its position in DouYu International by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 29,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.