Brokerages Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CorePoint Lodging.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $943.63 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.00.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.