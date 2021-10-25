FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) shot up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06. 15,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 782,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTCI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 577.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

