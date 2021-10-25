FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) shot up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06. 15,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 782,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTCI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 577.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.
FTC Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCI)
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
